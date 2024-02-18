'World Knows Aayega Toh…Modi Hi’ As PM Modi Confident Of BJP’s Successive 3rd Term At Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sounded confident of BJP’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
On the second day of the BJP’s national convention in Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, Modi said: “Elections are yet to take place, but I already have invitations from different countries for July, August and September. This means that several countries across the world are also completely confident about the return of the BJP government.”
In his address, Modi said that every country across the world knows "aayega toh..." as the gathering shouted "...Modi hi. Aayega toh Modi hi."
The two-day convention of the BJP was attended by nearly 10,000 members of the party from across the country.
Advertisement
Urging BJP workers to work tirelessly for the next 100 days to ensure party’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said: “The next five years are going to be crucial. We have to take a big leap towards 'Viksit Bharat'. The first imperative is to ensure the return of the BJP to power in strong numbers.”
Modi also slammed the opposition, particularly the Congress, saying it lacked the courage to take on the BJP ideologically or on the basis of principles.
Advertisement
"The Congress is demoralised... therefore, abusing Modi and levelling false allegations against me have become the single-point agenda of its leaders," he added.
He said that even opposition leaders are now raising slogans in favour of more than 400 Lok Sabha seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Advertisement
"But, for NDA to cross 400, the BJP will have to cross the milestone of 370," Modi said.
He said 10 years of unblemished governance and pulling 25 crore people out of poverty were no ordinary feats.
Advertisement
"A senior leader once told me I had done enough as PM and CM, I should rest. But I am working for 'rashtraniti', not 'rajneeti'," he said.
Modi said he lives by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and takes inspiration from him.
He also said the BJP ended the five-century wait of people and constructed the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
"The religious flag has been hoisted in Pavagadh, Gujarat, after 500 years. After seven decades, we opened the Kartarpur Sahib Highway. After waiting for seven decades, the country has got freedom from Article 370," he said.
He said the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India-Glorious India)" is visible in governance.