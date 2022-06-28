West Delhi District Administers Highest Number Of Covid 19 Precaution Doses

With over 2 lakh doses, West Delhi district has administered the highest number of precaution doses against COVID-19 till Tuesday, official data showed. Meanwhile, north district has inoculated the least number of people with precaution doses. According to data on the CoWIN Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network portal, a total of 15,89,518 precaution doses had been administered in the national capital till Tuesday afternoon.

The data available on the portal showed that 2,13,345 precaution doses have been administered in the west district, followed by New Delhi at 2,03,980 and North West Delhi at 1,70,614. Most of the districts have administered more than a lakh precaution doses till now, barring North Delhi where only 70,263 jabs have been given till now. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. Subsequently, on April 10, the country rolled out precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres.

The delhi government has been providing free booster doses to the eligible beneficiaries, however, the numbers of doses being administered continue to be on the lower side. In order to make precaution doses more accessible, the government on Monday announced that its mohalla clinics will double up as vaccination centres also. There are 519 mohalla clinics in Delhi that offer free primary healthcare services, including 212 different types of tests. Every day, over 60,000 people are treated in these clinics, according to official figures.

"The state has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to achieve optimal coverage of vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries. Currently, vaccination is being provided in a mission mode, but still a cohort of population is due for the second dose and significantly, a higher cohort is due for the newly added precaution dose. Addition of vaccination centres at Mohalla clinics will help us achieve the higher vaccination target soon," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. There are 874 vaccination sites in the national capital, including 78 private facilities.

