West Bengal’s Verdict: How TMC Won Big And Stumped The BJP

The TMC also crushed the myth of Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, who enjoyed the status of being the ‘‘uncrowned king’’ of Jungle Mahal, the south-western region. He and his family had been the old comrades of the TMC. In December 2020, just a few months before the assembly elections, Adhikari joined the BJP, contested against Mamata, the chief minister and TMC supremo in his old bastion, Nandigram, where he defeated Mamata in the last minute of counting in an allegedly controversial manner. Although Mamata was declared elected at first, after some time, Adhikari was announced as the winner. Since then, he has become a sworn enemy of the TMC and the Mamata-Abhishek duo and vice-versa. Adhikari, who is very close to Home Minister Amit Shah, has risen in the BJP, which has partially alienated Dilip Ghosh, the previous Party president, who fetched the BJP 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019—the best performance of the party so far in the state. It had only won two seats in 2014. During the 2019 elections, when Adhikari was still in the TMC, the party could win only three seats out of eight in Jungle Mahal. This time, when he almost unilaterally ran the election for the BJP, the tally of the TMC has risen from three to four in this region and the party has lost the Bishnupur seat by only 5,567 votes.