Mamata’s TMC Holds Bengal Fort, Wins 29 Of 42 seats

While almost all Exit Polls had failed to read the Bengal pulse in 2021 and this time as well, Kishor was part of the TMC’s 2021 strategy but is no longer associated with the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), the political strategy firm that he helped found. The I-PAC is still working with the TMC but Kishor this time predicted that the BJP will improve its Bengal tally and likely emerge as the Number 1 party in the state.