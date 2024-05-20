As Trouble Mounts For TMC, Can The Left Revive Itself In Bengal?

While corruption under the TMC rule has shocked and disgusted a section of the electorate, there also are many who do not care. “The TMC people steal more but also work more,” says a homemaker in Chinsurah town, part of the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. She points out that the municipal corporator in their ward used to be a “real gentleman”, but the new TMC corporator is “an illiterate to the core”. By illiterate, she does not mean lack of degrees, but lack of “basic education”. Yet, she concedes that the TMC corporator has done more work. “Everybody knows his only intention of being in politics is to make money, but we can also see that the amenities improved after he took charge,” she says.