Key Takeaways From TMC Candidate List: Yusuf Pathan Up Against Adhir Chowdhury, Nusrat Jahan Dropped

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has put an end to speculations around seat sharing with the Congress party with their full candidate list released on Sunday.

The party announced its candidates for Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal at a massive Jana Garjan Sabha held at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata.

Here are some key takeaways from TMC’s candidate list

Sitting MPs renominated

The Trinamool Congress has renominated 16 MPs sitting MPs. This includes veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol, who won in Asansol in a by-election in 2022. Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha last year, has been confirmed as the candidate for Krishnanagar. Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, will be contesting from the Diamond Harbour constituency.