West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed state anti-rape Bill after the Opposition lent full support to the legislation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the bill and termed it to be "model" and "historic".
State law minister Moloy Ghatak tabled anti-rape Bill at the special session of the Assembly earlier in the day.
The proposed legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape, if their actions kill or leave the victim in a vegetative state. It also stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape and gangrape.
The discussion on the bill is likely to go on for around two hours, during which BJP leaders, including MLAs Sikha Chatterjee, Agnimitra Paul and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari are also scheduled to speak.
For the government, CM Mamata Banerjee and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay are the speakers.
The legislation named, 'Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill, 2024', aims to strengthen protection for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and other sexual offences.
A two-day special session of the Assembly was called for on Monday in the wake of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the special session was called without consulting them, adding that it was a unilateral decision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
During her address, Mamata congratulated the passage of the bill and thanked the press for its fight for women's rights. She hailed the anti-rape Bill, terming it to be "model" and "historic".
History repeats itself, she said, while remembering "The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW)" adopted in 1979 by the United Nations General Assembly.
Often described as an international bill of rights for women -- the convention -- consisting of a preamble and 30 articles, defines what constitutes discrimination against women and sets an agenda for national action to end such discrimination.
It defines discrimination against women as "...any distinction, exclusion or restriction made on the basis of sex which has the effect or purpose of impairing or nullifying the recognition, enjoyment or exercise by women, irrespective of their marital status, on a basis of equality of men and women, of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the political, economic, social, cultural, civil or any other field."
Last week, during a rally in Kolkata, Banerjee had said that if the TMC government in state had the power, they would have ensured capital punishment for the accused within seven days.
"Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn't pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time," the CM had said.