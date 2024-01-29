The West Bengal Congress has filed a police complaint against BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his inappropriate remark about Rahul Gandhi. The complaint, lodged by Suman Roy Chaudhuri and Abhishek Bannerjee, demands an "unconditional apology" from the BJP leader.
West Bengal Congress Files Police Complaint Against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari For Obscene Remark On Rahul Gandhi
The West Bengal Congress has lodged a police complaint against BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his use of an obscene word to describe Rahul Gandhi, demanding an unconditional apology within 24 hours or threatening legal action.
Adhikari faced criticism for using an offensive word while expressing his thoughts on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' when questioned by reporters. In response, Suvendu Adhikari stated, "I have consistently been hearing about Rahul Gandhi for the past four days. Who is he? A *****," before laughing.
Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh also condemned Adhikari's choice of words, labeling it as "uncivilized and bad culture" in politics. Ghosh shared the video of the incident and expressed strong opposition to the use of offensive language in politics.
Suman Roy Chaudhari, commenting on the incident, called it "very unfortunate" for the Leader of Opposition in Bengal to use such "derogatory language" against Rahul Gandhi, the main face of the INDIA alliance. Chaudhari questioned the BJP's expectation for people to respect their ideology when such language is employed, citing it as reflective of Suvendu Adhikari and BJP's "culture."
Chaudhari demanded an unconditional apology from Adhikari within 24 hours, warning that the Congress would take legal action if not received. He emphasised that the use of such derogatory language against Rahul Gandhi is unprecedented and goes against the standards of respectful discourse.