Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to heavy rains on Saturday morning, giving a breezy but waterlogged start to the residents' weekend in the city.
Visuals from the national capital's Janpath area in the early hours of the day showed vehicles moving amid heavy downpour.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has also been witnessing incessant rainfall for the last few days, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in parts of the state including Mumbai.
Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rains
The national capital was woken up by heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, with the incessant showers resulting in waterlogged roads just hours later.
Visuals from across the city and from the Barapullah flyover surfaced on social media, showing vehicles slowly navigating through the flooded roads in the aftermath of the incessant showers.
This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department issued a rainfall alert in Delhi-NCR, predicting light to moderate rains in the national capital for the next few days.
The weather office had also forecast rains for Delhi and Noida regions till July 17, prompting authorities in the UP district to alert the residents of low-lying areas to locate to a higher ground for the coming few days.
The IMD has not issued any colour-coded warning for the national capital, with forecast for only light rain or drizzle in the city for the weekend.
Delhi on Friday, despite rain forecast, saw a relatively dry day, with the maximum temperature reaching 34.3 degrees Celsius and minimum at 26 degrees Celsius.
Rain Lashes Mumbai, City Weather
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai since the wee hours of Saturday, bringing the consistency on the showers in the city.
The MeT office predicted that rain spell is likely to continue, with cloudy and heavy rains expected till July 15.
The regional meteorological centre of Mumbai forecast moderate to heavy rains in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to reach 24 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.
"Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over ghats regions of Madhya Maharashtra during July 12 and 16," the IMD's weather bulletin said issuing an orange alert for the region.
Yellow Alert In Himachal Pradesh
As light rainfall continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, the regional weather office issued a "yellow alert" for the region with forecast for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Saturday.
As per the state emergency operation centre, ten roads including four in Shimla, three each in Mandi and Kangra are closed following the incessant downpour in the past week.
The MeT office also warned of possible damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, with partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rains. Additionally traffic snarls and waterlogging, especially in the low-lying areas, has also been anticipated.
Between July 1 and 12, Himachal has received 81.8 mm rainfall, which is 4 per cent below the normal rainfall of 85.6 mm, the weather office said.
Rajasthan Weather
Rajasthan and the eastern part of the state are likely to continue experiencing rain with thunderstorms, while rainfall activities are expected to decrease in the southern and western parts, the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said.
It said that Kota, Jaipur, Bikaner and Bharatpur divisions are likely to witness light to moderate in the next two to three days while the weather is likely to remain dry in most of the Jodhpur division for the next three to four days.
The MeT office said that rain activities could see a spike in eastern Rajasthan parts from July 16, adding that heavy rainfall might lash some areas of Kota and Udaipur.
IMD said that "heavy rainfall" likely over eastern Rajasthan during July 12 and 16.
(With PTI inputs)