National

Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal

The IMD has not issued any colour-coded warning for the national capital, with forecast for only light rain or drizzle in the city for the weekend.

PTI
Delhi-NCR and Mumbai were lashed by heavy rains on Saturday. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to heavy rains on Saturday morning, giving a breezy but waterlogged start to the residents' weekend in the city.

Visuals from the national capital's Janpath area in the early hours of the day showed vehicles moving amid heavy downpour.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has also been witnessing incessant rainfall for the last few days, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in parts of the state including Mumbai.

Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rains

The national capital was woken up by heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, with the incessant showers resulting in waterlogged roads just hours later.

Visuals from across the city and from the Barapullah flyover surfaced on social media, showing vehicles slowly navigating through the flooded roads in the aftermath of the incessant showers.

This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department issued a rainfall alert in Delhi-NCR, predicting light to moderate rains in the national capital for the next few days.

The weather office had also forecast rains for Delhi and Noida regions till July 17, prompting authorities in the UP district to alert the residents of low-lying areas to locate to a higher ground for the coming few days.

The IMD has not issued any colour-coded warning for the national capital, with forecast for only light rain or drizzle in the city for the weekend.

Delhi on Friday, despite rain forecast, saw a relatively dry day, with the maximum temperature reaching 34.3 degrees Celsius and minimum at 26 degrees Celsius.

Rain Lashes Mumbai, City Weather

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai since the wee hours of Saturday, bringing the consistency on the showers in the city.

The MeT office predicted that rain spell is likely to continue, with cloudy and heavy rains expected till July 15.

The regional meteorological centre of Mumbai forecast moderate to heavy rains in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to reach 24 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over ghats regions of Madhya Maharashtra during July 12 and 16," the IMD's weather bulletin said issuing an orange alert for the region.

Yellow Alert In Himachal Pradesh

As light rainfall continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, the regional weather office issued a "yellow alert" for the region with forecast for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Saturday.

As per the state emergency operation centre, ten roads including four in Shimla, three each in Mandi and Kangra are closed following the incessant downpour in the past week.

The MeT office also warned of possible damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, with partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rains. Additionally traffic snarls and waterlogging, especially in the low-lying areas, has also been anticipated.

Between July 1 and 12, Himachal has received 81.8 mm rainfall, which is 4 per cent below the normal rainfall of 85.6 mm, the weather office said.

Rajasthan Weather

Rajasthan and the eastern part of the state are likely to continue experiencing rain with thunderstorms, while rainfall activities are expected to decrease in the southern and western parts, the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said.

It said that Kota, Jaipur, Bikaner and Bharatpur divisions are likely to witness light to moderate in the next two to three days while the weather is likely to remain dry in most of the Jodhpur division for the next three to four days.

The MeT office said that rain activities could see a spike in eastern Rajasthan parts from July 16, adding that heavy rainfall might lash some areas of Kota and Udaipur.

IMD said that "heavy rainfall" likely over eastern Rajasthan during July 12 and 16.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Switzerland Vs Croatia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 19
  2. Gibraltar Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 18
  3. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  4. India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK
  5. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  2. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  3. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
  4. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  5. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
Tennis News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  2. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
  3. Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch
  4. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Confident Of Double Spain Success Ahead Of Euro 2024 Final
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Bypoll Vote Counting In 7 States Underway, Centre Amends Rules To Pave Way For More Power To J&K LG
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  3. Andhra Pradesh: Police Registers FIR After Dancer Bites Off Hen During Live Show
  4. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  5. Odisha: Govt Employee Accuses Governor’s Son Of Beating Him, Issuing Threat Messages
Entertainment News
  1. Ambani Wedding: Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Groove To 'Bhangra Pale', Rajinikanth, Ranveer, Priyanka Light Up Anant Ambani's Baraat With Their Performances
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky, Couples Mark Their Presence In Stylish Ethnic Looks
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. SpaceX Rocket Accident Leaves Company's Starlink Satellites In Wrong Orbit
  2. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  3. Nigeria: 22 Students Killed As School Building Collapses In Plateau State
  4. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  5. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report