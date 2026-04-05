We must send 'Delhi Team' back home with a decisive win: Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in support of DMK candidates EV Velu and K Pitchandi, in Tiruvannamalai. | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in support of DMK candidates EV Velu and K Pitchandi, in Tiruvannamalai. | Photo: PTI