Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Birbhum Over Alleged EVM Malfunction

Violence erupted in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Thursday as local residents and security forces clashed following claims of electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctions during the final hours of the first phase of the assembly polls.
According to PTI, the trouble began at a booth in the Dubrajpur constituency, where voters alleged that ballots cast for the TMC were registering for the BJP. Locals reported that voting was suspended for nearly 30 minutes due to these technical complaints, which sparked protests outside the centre.
Reported PTI, the situation worsened after a dispute occurred between polling staff and voters, leading to a demonstration. Security personnel, including central forces, intervened to clear the area, resulting in clashes. Police and CRPF members were pelted with stones, which forced them to use mild force to manage the crowd. Officials said several central force personnel were injured, and a police vehicle sustained damage.
PTI reported that polling later resumed under heavy security, and the situation is currently under control. Voting was held across 152 constituencies during this first phase, with polling hours from 7 am to 6 pm. The second phase is on April 29, and the result is to be declared on May 4.
(With inputs from PTI)