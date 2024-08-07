'Real Reason...': Oppn Seeks 'Thorough Investigation' Into Vinesh Phogat's Olympics Disqualification

In an unfortunate turn of events, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, after she was found to be overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final match.
The Indian Olympic Association announced the same in a press release, saying that the contingent will make no further comments at the moment.
"The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement said.
As the saddening news broke out, reactions from across vertices poured in, with everyone asserting full support to Phogat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Phogat as a "champion among champions", saying that she is India's pride and an inspiration to all the Indians.
"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on," he said in a post on X.
"Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister said.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said hoped that the IOA will "strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country".
"Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger in the arena," he said in Hindi in a post on X.
Rahul said that Vinesh has always made the nation proud, adding that the whole of India is standing with her as her strength.
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also reacted to the news and noted that Phogat went through a lot, "from protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics".
"The government should make all efforts to make an appeal with the @iocmedia and provide justice to our champion," Kharge added.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that there should be a thorough investigation into the technical reasons due to which Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics.
"..and it should be ensured what is the truth and the real reason behind it," Yadav said in a post on X.
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed the disqualification to be a "very unfortunate decision".
"Vinesh is a very good player and she has earned a name for herself in the world. It should be challenged...It should be investigated and I feel that some conspiracy has been hatched," Hooda said while addressing the press.