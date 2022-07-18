Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Vice Presidential Polls: NDA Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar Files His Nomination

Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to win vice presidential election as numbers are stacked in his favour. He is a former MP, MLA, Union minister, and Governor.

PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda and others accompanying Jagdeep Dhankhar
PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda and others accompanying Jagdeep Dhankhar

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 2:54 pm

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday filed his nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the upcoming vice presidential election.  

Dhankhar was announced as the VP candidate by BJP cheif JP Nadda on Saturday, following a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP chief Nadda, and Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others.

Dhankar on Monday filed his nomination in the presence Modi and leaders of various different parties supporting his bid.

"I will always strive to enhance democratic values of country. Never even in my dreams did I think a person with a humble background like me would get this opportunity. I am grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me a such historic opportunity," said Dhankhar on Monday.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh and BJD's Pinaki Misra were present when Dhankhar filed his papers for the election. Dhankhar is set to win as numbers are stacked in his favour.

Union ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the others present.

Before filing his nomination, Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his candidature.

The opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the election scheduled for August 6. 

Dhankhar was serving as the Governor of West Bengal Governor when his named as the VP candidate was announced. He resigned as the governor on Sunday.

Before being appointed as the Governor, Dhankhar was a Senior Advocate, who had also served in Lok Sabha and Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha.

Dhankhar forayed into politics in 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan that same year and became a Union minister in 1990. He was a member of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha during 1993-98 representing Kishangarh constituency.

(With PTI inputs)

