Friday, Jan 28, 2022
UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Complains He Is Not Being Allowed To Go To Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged his helicopter has been detained in Delhi without any reason, while he is not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar.

UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Complains He Is Not Being Allowed To Go To Muzaffarnagar
SP president Akhilesh Yadav. - Twitter

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 3:49 pm

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that he is stranded in Delhi as his helicopter is not being allowed to take off for UP’s Muzaffarnagar.

In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it.  

"My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP," he said. 

Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to take part in some programmes besides addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Muzaffarnagar Akhilesh Yadav Detained Helicopter Uttar Pradesh Delhi Samajwadi Party
