Unnao: 18 Killed After Sleeper Bus Hits Milk Tanker On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident in the Unnao district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Screengrab from visuals from the accident site. | Photo: PTI
At least 18 people were killed and 19 others injured after a double-decker bus, going from Delhi to Bihar, hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao in the early hours of Wednesday.

Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said that the accident took place near Jojikot village in the area, when the bus collided with the tanker.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information of the incident, taking out all the injured and admitting them to the CHC Bangarmau for treatment.

Behtamujawar Police, the station which the Expressway area comes under, said that necessary action is being taken, adding that the bodies are being taken in custody.

Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said that the incident occurred around 5:15 am when the private bus was coming from Bihar's Motihari.

"After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was over speeding. The injured are getting treatment," he added.

Adityanath has directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work, communication from the CM's office read.

The incident comes just days after two children lost their lives while five others were injured after a private tourist bus fell into a ravine in Gujarat's Dang.

The accident took place at Gujarat's Saputara Ghat. Reportedly, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to its fall into the steep gorge.

Meanwhile, on Monday, at least 40 school students were injured after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned in the state's Pinjore district.

The driver of the bus was suspended by Haryana Roadways. The driver reportedly was absconding after the accident, while the conductor -- who suffered injuries in the incident -- was undergoing treatment.

