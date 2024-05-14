National

'Unacceptable': India Condemns Killing Of Civilians In Gaza, Pushes For 2 State Solution At UNGA

Speaking at the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly, Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative stated that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is "simply unacceptable" and called for a two state solution.

Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to UN
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its seventh month, India has condemned the mounting death toll of civilians in the Gaza Strip. Speaking at the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly, Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative stated that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is "simply unacceptable".

"India's position on the conflict has been clearly articulated on more than one occasion by our leadership: One, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children. The resulting humanitarian crisis is simply unacceptable," stated Kamboj.

"We have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict. International law and international humanitarian law must be respected by everyone under all circumstances," she added further.

At the emergency session of UNGA, India further called for an urgent two state solution between Israel and Palestine in order to bring an end to the decades of conflict between the two states.

"Only a Two-State solution, achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver an enduring peace. India is committed to supporting a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel," stated the UN representative.

Along with this, India remained firm on its condemnation of the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023 and called for the unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza.

"The terror attacks in Israel on 7 October were shocking, and they deserve our unequivocal condemnation. There can be no justification for terrorism and hostage taking," she added.

India further backed its bid to support full membership of Palestine at the United Nations and urged the organisation to finalise its accession as a member.

