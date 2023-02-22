Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
UAE Willing To Contribute To India's 500-GW Clean Energy Goal: COP28 President-Designate Al Jaber

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 5:38 pm

The UAE will explore all opportunities of partnership with India to contribute to New Delhi's high-growth-low-carbon pathway, Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 president-designate, said on Wednesday. He also said the goal of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level is "just non-negotiable".  

Al Jaber said India is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world and this makes it one of the largest consumers of energy. As such, India's sustainable development is critical not just for itself but for the whole world.

"India's goal of adding 500 gigawatt of clean energy in next seven years is a true and a powerful statement of intent. As one of the largest investors in renewable energy, the UAE and Masdar (renewable energy investing firm) will explore all opportunities of partnership with India to contribute to its high-growth-low-carbon pathway," he said.      

"Keeping the goal of 1.5 (degrees Celsius) alive is just non-negotiable. And, it is also clear that we cannot continue business as usual. It simply won't get us there," the UAE's climate envoy said at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) organised by The Energy and Resources Institute here.

"We need a true, comprehensive paradigm shift in our approach to adaptation, mitigation, finance and loss and damage," he said. Keeping the goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius alive means taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming 1.5 degrees Celsius from the pre-industrial level to and prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

