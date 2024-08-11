National

Tripura: Teacher Dies After Being Lynched For Allegedly Molestating Minor

Tripura: It was alleged that the teacher, who was in his 40s, molested the girl during a private tuition session in Udaipur town.

A teacher in northeast’s Tripura died on Sunday after being lynched by a mob for allegedly molesting a minor girl student. The incident had occurred two days earlier in Tripura’s Gomati district.

According to news agency—PTI, the Tripura Police has registered a FIR in this connection, but no arrest has been made.

On Thursday, it was alleged that the teacher, who was in his 40s, molested the girl during a private tuition session in Udaipur town.

Following the incident, local people severely beat up the government school teacher on Thursday, the report said.

“After a severe assault, local people took him to RK Pur police station on August 8 night in presence of his wife and lodged a molestation case against him. On doctor’s advice, the accused stayed the night at a local health centre,” the report quoted a senior police official as saying.

The accused was arrested and subsequently secured bail from a local court on Friday, the report mentioned.

The report said the teacher fell ill after returning home and was admitted to the GBP Hospital in Agartala. He died during treatment on Saturday, it added.

The police started an investigation into the case, it said.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, the local MLA, condemned the attack on the “reputed English teacher”, it mentioned.

“There may be allegations against anybody but taking the law into one’s hands is a crime. Chief Minister Manik Saha came to know about the brutal murder of the teacher. The police will take legal action against those involved in the crime,” Roy told PTI.

