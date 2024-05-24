National

Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Examination Result Announced

Of the total 33,739 candidates, altogether 29,534 students have cleared the class 10 (Madhyamik) examination with a pass percentage of 87.54 which is one per cent more than the previous year (86.32 per cent).

File PTI image for representation
TBSE declares Class 10, 12 results Photo: File PTI image for representation
info_icon

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday declared the class 10 and 12 examination results which recorded a pass percentage of 87.54 and 79.27 respectively.

Of the total 33,739 candidates, altogether 29,534 students have cleared the class 10 (Madhyamik) examination with a pass percentage of 87.54 which is one per cent more than the previous year (86.32 per cent).

As many as 20,095 students have passed the higher secondary examination with an average pass percentage of 79.27 which is less than the previous year's result of 83.32 per cent.

"... The pass percentage in Madhayamik is 87.54 per cent while that in higher secondary was 79.27 per cent," said TBSE president Dhananjoy Gonchowdhury.

He said the board decided not to declare the merit list this year.

"This year we have not declared the top-ten merit list, which had been a tradition for the board for several years because it may change after rechecking of papers but it will be published later on," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Change Of Guard Ceremony On Saturday Due To Lok Sabha Polls In Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan
  2. Railways Suspends Drivers, Assistants For Operating Trains At 120 Kmph Against 20 Kmph Limit
  3. Gujarat: Villagers Block Highway, Hurl Stones After Fatal Accident; Police Lob 90 Tear Gas Shells
  4. Kolkata: Section 144 Imposed From May 28 To July 26 To Avoid 'Violent Demonstrations'
  5. PM Modi Has Accepted Excise Policy Case Is Wrong, All Arrested Should Be Released: Kejriwal
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan On Working On ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ft. Prabhas-Deepika Padukone: It's Never Known What End Results Shall Be
  2. ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ Trailer Review: Pratik Gandhi Is Ready To Fight For Justice
  3. 'Manjummel Boys' Producer Respond To Ilaiyaraaja's Legal Notice For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
  4. 'Atlas' On Netflix Movie Review: Even Jennifer Lopez's Strong Performance Couldn't Save This Poorly-Scripted Adventure
  5. Cannes 2024: 'All We Imagine As Light's Kani Kusruti Shows Solidarity For Palestine With Her Watermelon Shaped Bag
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SunRisers' Nightmare - Boult's Wicket Dominance Continues!
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  3. Legends Intercontinental T-20 League Unveiled With Big Stars In Attendance
  4. India Head Coach Hunt: Will VVS Laxman Replace Rahul Dravid? Latest Update
  5. IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Toss Update: Royals Bowl First; Markram, Unadkat Return In Playing XI
World News
  1. ICJ Orders Israel To Halt Rafah Offensive, Report Progress In One Month | Check Full Ruling
  2. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  3. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  4. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  5. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: 'Kejriwal Playing Role Of Playback Singer In Corruption', Says BJP's Trivedi