Tripura: HIV Kills 47 Students, 828 Test Positive; Drug Abuse Cited As Primary Cause | Details Inside

Tripura HIV cases: Overall scenario in numbers

Elaborating the situation in the northeastern state, Joint Director of TSACS shared a statistical presentation of the overall scenario of HIV.



According to him, "So far, 220 schools and 24 colleges and universities have been identified where students are found to be addicted to intervenous drug abuse. We have collected the data from a total of 164 health facilities across the state. Reports are collected from almost all the blocks and subdivisions before making this presentation."