World AIDS Day: Anu Aggarwal Shows Solidarity With HIV-Positive People

December 1 is World AIDS Day, dedicated to creating awareness around the deadly disease, and its spread and also expressing remorse for those who lost their lives to it. There was a time when celebs used to participate in campaigns related to AIDS. 'Aashiqui' actress Anu Aggarwal who is also a yoga expert talks about it and if it helps make a difference. She also shares about the importance of the day.

“Celebrities have raised their voice but today I am thrilled to be actively involved in the welfare of those suffering from AIDS. We run a campaign for the wellness of the children who suffer from it. I, through my foundation AAF (Anu Aggarwal Foundation), take the opportunity on World AIDS Day to show solidarity with the millions of people living with HIV worldwide,” she says.

Anu Aggarwal shares that while it is important to bring HIV awareness and knowledge, speak out against stigma, and call for an increased response to end the HIV epidemic, the Holistic Indian science of yoga, Ayurveda and naturopathy, points out how to live with a crippling reality, in peace.

“The yogic management of the mind is the key. We focus on silence, acceptance and tolerance, which, in fact, is the healing principle. I really think that more and more celebrities can raise their own awareness about what living with the stigma of AIDS entails, show acceptance and tell those suffering that they are not alone and that we are with them,” she ends.