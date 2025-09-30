Tremors Felt In Northeast India After A 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Myanmar

Quake occurred at 6:10 am IST, epicenter near Ukhrul, Manipur, at a depth of 15 km.
Nearby regions in Nagaland and Mizoram also reported mild shaking.
Other minor quakes were recorded the same day in Maharashtra and Tibet.
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday morning, sending tremors across parts of India — notably Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred at 6:10 am IST, just 27 km southeast of Ukhrul, Manipur, at a depth of about 15 km.
Its epicenter lay near coordinates 24.73° N, 94.63° E, and it was located roughly 155 km south-southeast of Wokha (Nagaland), 159 km southeast of Dimapur, 177 km south of Mokokchung, 171 km northeast of Ngopa (Mizoram), and 193 km northeast of Champhai (also Mizoram).
Earlier that same night, on the midnight of September 29–30, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Satara, Maharashtra, at a shallow depth of 5 km, about 91 km northwest of Kolhapur.
Also, around 4:28 am IST, a 3.3-magnitude tremor occurred in Tibet at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter around 227 km north of Pangin (Arunachal Pradesh) and 303 km north of Dibrugarh (Assam).
This quake in Myanmar follows closely on the heels of another tremor on September 27, when Bangladesh was shaken by a 3.5-magnitude earthquake just 89 km east-northeast of Kolkata, West Bengal. Mild tremors from that event were also felt in parts of West Bengal.