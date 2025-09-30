Tremors Felt In Northeast India After A 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Myanmar

Around 4:28 am IST, a 3.3-magnitude tremor occurred in Tibet at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter around 227 km north of Pangin (Arunachal Pradesh) and 303 km north of Dibrugarh (Assam). Photo: File photo

Around 4:28 am IST, a 3.3-magnitude tremor occurred in Tibet at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter around 227 km north of Pangin (Arunachal Pradesh) and 303 km north of Dibrugarh (Assam). Photo: File photo