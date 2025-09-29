West Bengal Durga Puja Weather Update: Rain Clouds Festivities as New Low Pressure System Approaches

Brief respite today with occasional morning rain giving way to sunshine for early puja celebrations
Heavy rain is expected October 1-3 during peak festival days; Kolkata faces significant downpours.
A new low-pressure system is forming over the Bay of Bengal to bring widespread rainfall across South Bengal.
Emergency measures activated; yellow alerts issued for thunderstorms and gusty winds across multiple districts.
West Bengal weather today shows partly cloudy skies with occasional rain this morning gradually giving way to some sunshine on Monday, September 29, 2025. Weather in Kolkata today features temperatures ranging from 27°C minimum to 33°C maximum with humidity at 92% and gentle winds from the northeast.
Current Weather Conditions
West Bengal weather update indicates the state is experiencing a brief respite from the heavy rainfall that affected the region over the weekend. Current conditions show scattered clouds with 86°F temperature and 66% humidity, providing relatively comfortable conditions for early Durga Puja festivities.
Durga Puja Weather Forecast - Critical Days Ahead
Durga Puja weather update presents challenging conditions for the upcoming festival days. West Bengal Durga Puja weather forecast warns of significant weather disruption from October 1-3 due to a new low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal.
Critical forecast for festival days:
September 30 (Saptami): Mostly cloudy with little rain - temperatures 32°C/27°C with 58% rain probability
October 1 (Ashtami): Heavy rain expected in Kolkata with afternoon thunderstorms and 32°C/26°C temperatures. Lightning and gusty winds 30-40 kmph likely
October 2 (Navami): Periods of rain with thunderstorms - temperatures 30°C/25°C with 78% rain probability and potential for heavy downpours
October 3 (Dashami/Bijoya): Tons of rain expected with 86% humidity and 94% precipitation probability. Very heavy rainfall is possible in coastal districts.
West Bengal: IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings
IMD weather forecast for West Bengal has issued comprehensive alerts for the peak festival period. West Bengal weather alert warns of yellow alerts for thunderstorms across South Bengal districts with heightened risk of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall around October 2-3.
District-wise alerts include:
South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas - Heavy to very heavy rainfall risk
Howrah, Hooghly, Purba, and Paschim Medinipur - Waterlogging and traffic disruption expected
Nadia - Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds
Kolkata rain alert specifically warns of heavy rainfall on October 1 with potential for waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion during intense spells.
New Weather System Formation
West Bengal weather forecast attributes the expected disruption to a fresh low-pressure area likely to form over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on October 1. This system is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall at most places in South Bengal , with heavy downpours at isolated locations in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts.
The cyclonic circulation is anticipated to develop over the north Andaman Sea by September 30 and intensify into a low-pressure system within 24 hours. This comes after a previous depression that has already weakened but left atmospheric conditions conducive for continued rainfall.
Emergency Preparedness Measures
Durga Puja weather update has prompted the West Bengal government to roll out emergency measures. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed officials across departments to coordinate closely and ensure timely response measures ahead of the predicted rainfall spell.
Emergency protocols include:
All departments are on high alert with comprehensive coordination.
Precautionary measures to minimize festival disruption
Traffic management plans for waterlogged areas.
Pandal safety assessments for structural integrity during storms
Weather Impact on Pujo Celebrations
The weather in West Bengal during Durga Puja poses significant challenges for the five-day festival that commenced September 28 and concludes October 2. Durga Puja celebrations face potential disruption, particularly during Navami and Dashami when the heaviest rainfall is expected.
Organizers remain concerned as heavy rainfall on any Puja day could be devastating for festivities. However, pandal hoppers were already out on Saturday , and major pujas have seen significant crowds despite cloudy skies and brief showers, indicating community resilience.