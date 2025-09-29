West Bengal Durga Puja Weather Update: Rain Clouds Festivities as New Low Pressure System Approaches

During Durga Puja in West Bengal, the weather is typically warm and humid, with daytime temperatures ranging from 27°C to 33°C. Expect a mix of partly cloudy skies and occasional showers, especially in the early mornings or late evenings.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Bengal Durga Puja Weather
West Bengal Durga Puja Weather Update: Rain Clouds Festivities as New Low Pressure System Approaches
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brief respite today with occasional morning rain giving way to sunshine for early puja celebrations

  • Heavy rain is expected October 1-3 during peak festival days; Kolkata faces significant downpours.

  • A new low-pressure system is forming over the Bay of Bengal to bring widespread rainfall across South Bengal.

  • Emergency measures activated; yellow alerts issued for thunderstorms and gusty winds across multiple districts.

West Bengal weather today shows partly cloudy skies with occasional rain this morning gradually giving way to some sunshine on Monday, September 29, 2025. Weather in Kolkata today features temperatures ranging from 27°C minimum to 33°C maximum with humidity at 92% and gentle winds from the northeast.

Current Weather Conditions

West Bengal weather update indicates the state is experiencing a brief respite from the heavy rainfall that affected the region over the weekend. Current conditions show scattered clouds with 86°F temperature and 66% humidity, providing relatively comfortable conditions for early Durga Puja festivities.

Durga Puja Weather Forecast - Critical Days Ahead

Durga Puja weather update presents challenging conditions for the upcoming festival days. West Bengal Durga Puja weather forecast warns of significant weather disruption from October 1-3 due to a new low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal.

Critical forecast for festival days:

  • September 30 (Saptami): Mostly cloudy with little rain - temperatures 32°C/27°C with 58% rain probability

  • October 1 (Ashtami): Heavy rain expected in Kolkata with afternoon thunderstorms and 32°C/26°C temperatures. Lightning and gusty winds 30-40 kmph likely

  • October 2 (Navami): Periods of rain with thunderstorms - temperatures 30°C/25°C with 78% rain probability and potential for heavy downpours

  • October 3 (Dashami/Bijoya): Tons of rain expected with 86% humidity and 94% precipitation probability. Very heavy rainfall is possible in coastal districts.

West Bengal: IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings

IMD weather forecast for West Bengal has issued comprehensive alerts for the peak festival period. West Bengal weather alert warns of yellow alerts for thunderstorms across South Bengal districts with heightened risk of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall around October 2-3.

District-wise alerts include:

  • South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas - Heavy to very heavy rainfall risk

  • Howrah, Hooghly, Purba, and Paschim Medinipur - Waterlogging and traffic disruption expected

  • Nadia - Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds

Kolkata rain alert specifically warns of heavy rainfall on October 1 with potential for waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion during intense spells.

Related Content
Related Content

New Weather System Formation

West Bengal weather forecast attributes the expected disruption to a fresh low-pressure area likely to form over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on October 1. This system is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall at most places in South Bengal , with heavy downpours at isolated locations in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts.

The cyclonic circulation is anticipated to develop over the north Andaman Sea by September 30 and intensify into a low-pressure system within 24 hours. This comes after a previous depression that has already weakened but left atmospheric conditions conducive for continued rainfall.

null - null
Understanding Cyclones: Causes, Warning Signs, and How to Protect Yourself

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Emergency Preparedness Measures

Durga Puja weather update has prompted the West Bengal government to roll out emergency measures. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed officials across departments to coordinate closely and ensure timely response measures ahead of the predicted rainfall spell.

Emergency protocols include:

  • All departments are on high alert with comprehensive coordination.

  • Precautionary measures to minimize festival disruption

  • Traffic management plans for waterlogged areas.

  • Pandal safety assessments for structural integrity during storms

Weather Impact on Pujo Celebrations

The weather in West Bengal during Durga Puja poses significant challenges for the five-day festival that commenced September 28 and concludes October 2. Durga Puja celebrations face potential disruption, particularly during Navami and Dashami when the heaviest rainfall is expected.

Organizers remain concerned as heavy rainfall on any Puja day could be devastating for festivities. However, pandal hoppers were already out on Saturday , and major pujas have seen significant crowds despite cloudy skies and brief showers, indicating community resilience.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Where Salman Ali Agha's Men Lost The Plot

  4. Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Being Denied Trophy: 'Teammates Real Silverware'

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Refuse To Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  3. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  4. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

  5. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  3. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  4. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  2. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  3. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  4. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  2. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  3. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

  4. Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol To Perform Raavan Dahan At Delhi’s Red Fort Ramlila

  5. Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal: Gabriel's Late Winner Hands Gunners Victory

  6. OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

  7. Horoscope Today, September 29, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces & More

  8. Why Awareness Of Mental Health Disorders Will Never Be Enough Without Improved Care Services