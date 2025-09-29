West Bengal Durga Puja Weather Update: Rain Clouds Festivities as New Low Pressure System Approaches

West Bengal: IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings

IMD weather forecast for West Bengal has issued comprehensive alerts for the peak festival period. West Bengal weather alert warns of yellow alerts for thunderstorms across South Bengal districts with heightened risk of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall around October 2-3.

District-wise alerts include:

South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas - Heavy to very heavy rainfall risk

Howrah, Hooghly, Purba, and Paschim Medinipur - Waterlogging and traffic disruption expected

Nadia - Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds

Kolkata rain alert specifically warns of heavy rainfall on October 1 with potential for waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion during intense spells.