Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged

No casualties reported as Nabire town experiences structural damage and telecom disruption

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
People in Nabire ran from their homes or moved to higher ground during the quake.
Summary
  • Magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck Nabire in Central Papua, Indonesia, on September 19, 2025.

  • Two houses and the town’s main bridge collapsed; minor damage reported to other buildings.

  • No casualties reported; telecommunication networks were disrupted temporarily.

A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck Indonesia’s eastern province of Papua early on Friday, causing damage in the coastal town of Nabire, authorities said. No casualties were immediately reported.

According to AP, at least two houses and the town’s main bridge collapsed. Minor damage was reported at a government office, a church, and the local airport.

“Overall, the situation is safe and under control,” Suharyanto, chief of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a video message.

People in Nabire ran from their homes or moved to higher ground during the quake, and telecommunication networks in the town and surrounding areas were disrupted, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari told AP.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake’s epicentre was 28 kilometres south of Nabire at a depth of 10 kilometres. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said the quake posed no tsunami risk as it occurred on land.

Nabire has been affected by earthquakes in the past. In 2004, a February quake killed 30 people and damaged hundreds of homes, while a November quake caused 32 deaths.

Indonesia, with a population of over 280 million, sits on major seismic faults and frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

(With inputs from AP)

Published At:
