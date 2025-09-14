A Strong 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam, Residents Recall Fear Of Roofs Caving In

- A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Assam, forcing Guwahati residents to rush out of their homes in panic.
- Locals described the tremors as terrifying, with many fearing that roofs might collapse as the shaking intensified.
- While no major structural damage has been reported, residents said the psychological impact left them deeply shaken.
A powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook Assam on Thursday, sending Guwahati residents fleeing their homes in panic.
Many later admitted their legs were still trembling, unable to shake off the fear and shock caused by the tremors. Some said they feared the roof might collapse as the shaking continued, HT said in a report.
One resident, Anita Goswami, described the quake as terrifying — so intense that for a moment she believed she might be dead, convinced that the ceiling above would give way. Others recalled how the tremors started gently, giving a false sense that the quake would soon pass, HT reported.
One person, whose brother was upstairs at the time, was haunted by thoughts of the worse outcome — what if the roof caved in while they were inside?
Social media was flooded with similar stories. Many wrote about being frozen in fear, legs trembling long after the ground stopped moving. While there’s no current indication of major structural damage, the psychological impact has been profound, leaving residents shaken — both literally and emotionally.