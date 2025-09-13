Russia’s Kamchatka Hit By 7.4 Earthquake, Tsunami Warning Issued

Strong quake off Kamchatka Peninsula prompts Pacific tsunami alert for Russian coastlines.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Russia earthquake, Kamchatka earthquake 2025
In July, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the same region, generating tsunamis up to four metres (12 feet) high across the Pacific. File Photo
  • A 7.4 earthquake hit off Kamchatka, Russia, at 39.5 km depth, USGS said.

  • Tsunami warning issued for Russian coasts within 300 km of the epicentre.

  • July’s 8.8 quake in the same region triggered Pacific-wide tsunami alerts.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of the region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to AP, the quake occurred 111 kilometres (69 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 kilometres. The USGS initially measured the tremor at magnitude 7.5 before revising it down.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre stated that “hazardous” waves could affect Russian coastlines within 300 kilometres of the epicentre.

AP reported that the Kamchatka Peninsula has experienced several strong quakes in recent months. In July, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the same region, generating tsunamis up to four metres (12 feet) high across the Pacific. That event led to evacuations from Hawaii to Japan, with Japanese authorities ordering nearly two million residents to move to higher ground before regional warnings were downgraded or cancelled.

The July quake was the largest recorded since 2011, when a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Japan triggered a tsunami that left more than 15,000 people dead.

(With inputs from AP)

