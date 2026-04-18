Tipra Motha Sweeps Tripura Tribal Council Polls, BJP Suffers Heavy Defeat

Summary of this article
The result strengthens Tipra Motha’s hold over Tripura’s key tribal political landscape.
BJP’s decision to contest separately against its ally appears to have backfired.
The verdict highlights the continued strength of regional parties in tribal areas.
Tipra Motha, the ruling party in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), swept Sunday’s local body elections, winning 24 of 28 seats and dealing a heavy blow to its larger ally, the BJP. The regional tribal party secured a strong second term, while the BJP’s tally was cut by half.
The TTAADC governs nearly 70 per cent of Tripura’s land area and holds major influence over the state’s 20 Assembly seats reserved for tribal communities. The BJP had campaigned aggressively, aiming to win all 28 seats, but its decision to challenge its ally on home ground appears to have backfired.
The result could strengthen tribal political unity across the North East. Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma recently launched a new platform, One Northeast, alongside Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and former Nagaland minister Mmhonlümo Kikon.
The outcome also suggests that national parties still struggle to gain deep support in tribal regions, where local concerns, rights and aspirations remain decisive.
Counting began at 8am under tight security, with Central Armed Police Forces, state police and Tripura State Rifles personnel deployed. Votes included the main poll held on April 12 and repolls at four centres after allegations of violence and EVM tampering.
By late morning, Tipra Motha had established clear leads in more than 20 seats. The BJP briefly led in six constituencies, but its total later fell to four.
Although Tipra Motha and the BJP are partners in the state government, they fought the council election separately amid rising tensions. Debbarma described the result as a “complete whitewash”, saying voters had rejected hostility towards indigenous communities.
He said the victory was about securing constitutional protections for land, identity, education and political rights, rather than simply gaining office.
The result is also likely to prompt scrutiny within the BJP over how its state leadership handled relations with its ally and misread local sentiment. The party’s support remains stronger in unreserved and mixed-population areas, with two of its four wins coming from unreserved seats.