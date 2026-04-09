Polling Concluded For Tripura Byelection, Voter Turnout 79.84%

Summary of this article
Around 79.84% voter turnout was recorded in the Dharmanagar bypoll in North Tripura, with voting held peacefully despite inclement weather.
Polling took place across 55 booths under tight security, with webcasting and EVMs with VVPATs used to ensure transparency.
A total of 46,142 voters are deciding the fate of six candidates in the bypoll, necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen.
Polling for byelection in Tripura's Dharmanagar constituency is concluded on Thursday 5 pm. An estimated 79.84 per cent voter turnout is recorded in this constituency.
The bypoll was necessitated due to Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen's death in December 2025.
Despite weather challenges, voters came out in large numbers in all the polling booths and exercised their democratic rights without any disturbance, officials said. PTI reported.
"Polling for the byelection in all 55 booths began at 7 am amidst tight security. Voters were seen standing in queues in various polling centres to exercise their democratic right," said Returning Officer Debjani Choudhury.
(With inputs from PTI)