Tripura Panchayat Polls: BJP Registers Landslide Victory, Leaving Left-Front At Distant Second Spot

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party swept the three-tier Panchayat elections in Tripura, held on August 8, securing a massive win across several constituencies in the state.
The BJP won all seats in the West Tripura district, except for one or two in the Dukli Rural Development Block, where Tipra Motha Party (TMP) secured victory.
According to District Election Officer of West Tripura, Dr Vishal Kumar, the results were declared in all the seats of West Tripura district, all 17 Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Panchayat seats.
The party's sweep across the district is a significance milestone, showing its strong-hold in the region.
The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a landslide victory in the Gram Panchayat elections -- as per data from the State Election Commission (SEC) -- with 5,945 seats, while CPI(M) followed second with 150 seats, Congress bagged 147 seats, TMP won 102 and Independent (IND) won 20.
In the Zilla Parishad results, the BJP won a staggering 113 seats, while Congress won two and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won just one.
In the Panchayat Samiti Constituencies' result, the BJP bagged 405 seats, the Congress won 8 seats, CPI(M) won 7 seats and Independent (IND) got just one.
Notably, a total of 33 per cent seats in these elections were reserved for women.
The Tripura High Court, last month, had directed the SEC to conduct free and fair gram panchayat elections. And as per the SEC, a voter turnout of 79.06 per cent was recorded until 4 pm on the polling day.
Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had exuded confidence over the BJP's win in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state.
Notably, the BJP government in the state -- in a bid to boost employment -- had announced plans to reveal 10,000 job opportunities after the panchayat elections.
Saha made this decision in his commitment to the state's development and youth welfare, news agency ANI reported. CM Saha had also directed authorities to speed up the process of releasing the pending job offers.
The 10,000 job offers, including positions in the Tripura Police, Junior Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT), and Special Executives, will be released soon.