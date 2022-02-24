Three New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 10,015

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,015 on Thursday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.



The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no new fatality was recorded, it said. The Union territory now has 24 active cases, while 9,862 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.97 lakh samples for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated more than 3.02 lakh people.

With PTI inputs.