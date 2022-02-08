Ten New Cases Take COVID Tally Of Andamans To 9,925

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 9,925, a health department official said on Tuesday. One new patient has a travel history, while nine were detected during contact tracing, he said.



The Union Territory now has 192 active cases, and 17 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,604.



The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period. Altogether, 6,05,352 people have been inoculated with 3,00,826 of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines, the official said.



The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.88 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent, he said.



Meanwhile, the South Andaman district administration issued an order during the day, relaxing COVID curbs in view of an improvement in the pandemic situation.



It withdrew the night curfew with immediate effect and allowed social, political and cultural gatherings and religious congregations with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviours.



All tourist spots, parks and places of worship in the district would reopen, but authorities were asked to maintain social distance. Theatres were also permitted to function and, indoor and outdoor sports activities were allowed in the district.

