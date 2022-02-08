Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ten New Cases Take COVID Tally Of Andamans To 9,925

The Union Territory now has 192 active cases, and 17 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,604.

Ten New Cases Take COVID Tally Of Andamans To 9,925
Ten New Cases Take COVID Tally Of Andamans To 9,925

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 6:08 pm

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 9,925, a health department official said on Tuesday. One new patient has a travel history, while nine were detected during contact tracing, he said.
       

The Union Territory now has 192 active cases, and 17 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,604.
       

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period. Altogether, 6,05,352 people have been inoculated with 3,00,826 of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines, the official said.
       

Related stories

Assam Govt Submits Affidavit On Police Encounters Before HC

3rd Wave Of COVID-19 Appears To Have Ended In Telangana: Health Official

10-Year Punishment, Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Indulging In 'Love Jihad': BJP Manifesto For UP Polls

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.88 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent, he said.
       

Meanwhile, the South Andaman district administration issued an order during the day, relaxing COVID curbs in view of an improvement in the pandemic situation. 
       

It withdrew the night curfew with immediate effect and allowed social, political and cultural gatherings and religious congregations with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviours.   
       

All tourist spots, parks and places of worship in the district would reopen, but authorities were asked to maintain social distance. Theatres were also permitted to function and, indoor and outdoor sports activities were allowed in the district.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Andaman And Nicobar Islands Port Blair COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Some People Keeping Karnataka Hijab Row Matter Burning: High Court

Some People Keeping Karnataka Hijab Row Matter Burning: High Court

Electioneering Ends For First Phase Of Polling In UP

2020 Delhi Riots: HC Grants Time For Impleadment Of Political Leaders In Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches

Report Sought On Pondy Govt Teacher's Objection To Hijab In Class

Karnataka Will Suffer Badly From River Linking Projects Announced In Budget: Devegowda

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues