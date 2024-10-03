Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has drawn fire from opposition and Telugu film industry after she alleged that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.
The Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments had alleged that KTR used to tap actresses' phones and blackmail them. "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom Samantha's divorce happened... He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them."
Surekha further said that KTR used to make actresses drug addicts and then do this (phone tapping and blackmailing). "Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family - everybody is aware that such a thing happened," she said.
Talking to reporters, she also alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) social media activists were targeting her online and defaming her by making abusive remarks against her.
She claimed that the opposition party had earlier made "derogatory" comments on Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.
BRS Slams 'Motormouth & Uncouth Remarks'
The main opposition in Telangana, BRS, described Surekha's remarks on the party's working president KTR as "cheap and disgusting".
In a post on X, BRS said, "@RahulGandhi, for all your talk of the Constitution and democracy, this is how your party leader speaks. Do listen to her comments; they are a disgrace to politics. @PriyankaGandhi, this is how a leader and minister in your party talks about women and celebrities, dragging their personal lives into politics."
It added that the grand old party does not hold any moral ground to preach about the Constitution or its values anymore.
"Such stupidity will be dealt with appropriately and politically. Your leaders are only digging a grave for your party with their motormouth and uncouth remarks," the opposition exclaimed.
Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao sent a legal notice to minister Konda Surekha, demanding an apology from her. News agency PTI cited information from KTR's office and said the BRS leader demanded Surekha to withdraw her comments and tender a public apology.
KTR warned the Minister that if she doesn't apologise within 24 hours, a defamation suit along with a criminal case will be filed against her.
Samantha, Naga Chaitanya Hit Back
The former couple, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, hit back at the Telangana Minister for her remark on their divorce and BRS leader KTR's alleged role in it.
Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha said that the couple's choice to keep things private does not call for misinterpretation.
"To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so," she said on Wednesday night.
Samantha also wrote, "My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation."
The actor, known for her films like 'Eega', 'Theri', and the web series 'The Family Man 2', also asked Surekha to be mindful of the weight her words as a minister carry.
"To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamourous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight... It takes a lot of courage and strength. Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into - please don't trivialise it," she wrote in her post.
Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya took to X and noted that his divorce was one of the "most painful and unfortunate" of his life's decisions.
"After a lot of thought, a mutual decision was made by me and my former spouse to part ways. It was a decision made in peace, owing to our different life goals and in interest of moving forward with respect and dignity as two mature adults. However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far," Chaitanya wrote.
The 'Majili' actor said that all this while, he had remained silent out of the respect he has for his former spouse and his family.
"Today, the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful," Chaitanya added.
Actors Defend Samantha-Naga
Naga Chaitanya's father and top Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna strongly condemned Surekha's remarks, asking her to not use movie stars who stay away from politics to criticise her opponents.
"Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately," Nagarjuna said in a post on X.
Chaitanya's step mother and actor Amala Akkineni also slammed Surekha's remarks, saying "Shocked to hear a woman minister turn into a demon, conjuring evil fictions allegations, preying on decent citizens as fuel for political war."
"Madam Minister, do you rely and believe people with no decency to feed you utterly scandalous stories about my husband without an iota of shame or truth? This is really shameful," Amala wrote in a post on X.
She asked that if leaders lower themselves to such a low level and act like criminal then what will happen to the nation.
"Mr Rahul Gandhiji, if you believe in human decency, please restrain your politicians and make your minister retract her venomous statements with an apology to my family. Protect the citizens of this country," Amala wrote in a stern statement.
Several other colleagues of the former actor couple from the Telugu industry, including Jr NTR, Nani, Allu Arjun, extended their support to the two.
Jr NTR took to X and said, "It's disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the film industry. We will not sit quietly while others make baseless allegations against us. Let's ensure our society does not normalise such reckless behaviour in democratic India."
Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripada defended her friend and actor Samantha, saying that its unfortunate to how many people, Telugu YouTube channels and media persons have been using the 'Anjaan' movie star's name to gain mileage.
"End of the day all it proves is that they need her or her name to get the attention. Not the other way round. She will always be higher than anyone could even dream of touching with a barge pole," Sripada wrote on X.
Samantha's 'Eega' film co-star Nani noted that it was not okay for anyone in a honoured position to talk "utter baseless rubbish" to the media.
"Disgusting to see politicians thinking that they can get away talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible it's stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people. It's not just about actors or cinema. This is not abt any political party... We all should condemn such practice which will reflect poorly on our society," Nani said.
Pushpa superstar Allu Arjun also came forward to defend the former actor couple and strongly condemned the "baseless derogatory comments" made about them and their families.
"This behaviour is deeply disrespectful and goes against the values of our Telugu culture. Such irresponsible actions should not be accepted as normal. I urge the parties involved to act more responsibly and respect individual privacy, especially towards women. We must promote respect and dignity in society as a whole," Arjun posted on X.
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi said that he was "extremely pained" by the disgraceful remarks made by Surekha.
"It is a shame that celebs and members of film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members," Chiranjeevi wrote.
The legendary Telugu actor said that nobody should stoop to such a level for the sake of gaining political points. Unconnected people, more so women, shouldn't be dragged into political slug fest, he added.
"We choose our leaders to make the society a better place to live in, and not contaminate it by lowering the discourse. Politicians and people in honourable positions should set better examples. Trust the concerned will make amends and withdraw these malicious remarks immediately," Chiranjeevi remarked.
Surekha Apologises To Samantha
Following heavy backlash and criticism over her remarks on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce, Minister Konda Surekha apologised to 'The Family Man 2' actor.
Taking to X, Surekha said that her comments were meant to question KTR's "belittling of women", not to hurt Samantha's sentiments.
"The way you have grown up with self-power is not only an admiration for me...but also an ideal," the minister wrote, adding that, "If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments. Don't think otherwise."