Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Telangana Logs 41 New COVID-19 Cases

A total of 63 people recovered from the infection on Sunday taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,86,526.

Telangana Logs 41 New COVID-19 Cases
Representational Image PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 8:07 pm

Telangana on Sunday recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,91,151, a Health department bulletin said.

Telangana on Saturday recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 29.

Related stories

Maha Sees 140 COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally At 926

Govt To Drop COVID Pre-Call Announcements From Phones After 2 Years Of Pandemic

India Logs 1,421 New Covid-19 Cases

No deaths due to the virus was reported on Sunday and total deaths in the state stood at 4,111, it said.

A total of 63 people recovered from the infection on Sunday taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,86,526. 

The active cases stood at 514, the bulletin said. 

A total of 13,158 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,41,34,387.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.41 per cent.

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Coronavirus Hyderabad Telangana Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Love Story: Time And Time Again

Love Story: Time And Time Again

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT