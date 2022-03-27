Telangana Logs 41 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana on Sunday recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,91,151, a Health department bulletin said.

Telangana on Saturday recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 29.

No deaths due to the virus was reported on Sunday and total deaths in the state stood at 4,111, it said.

A total of 63 people recovered from the infection on Sunday taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,86,526.

The active cases stood at 514, the bulletin said.

A total of 13,158 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,41,34,387.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.41 per cent.