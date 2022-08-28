Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu Register 525 New Covid-19 Cases With No Fatality

525 fresh Covid-10 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

525 Fresh Covid Cases in Tamil Nadu
525 Fresh Covid Cases in Tamil Nadu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 10:25 pm

Tamil Nadu on Sunday saw 525 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally to 35,67,160.

The toll remained unchanged at 38,034 as no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said here. As many as 596 people got recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,23,858 leaving 5,268 active cases.

Chennai added 83 cases, the highest among districts, followed by Coimbatore 68 while the remaining were scattered across districts. Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, and Perambalur each recorded one case. As many as 21 districts reported new cases below 10.

Related stories

Maharashtra Sees 1,639 Covid-19 Cases, Five Fatalities

Delhi Logs 397 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Gujarat Logs 251 New Covid-19 Cases, One Casualty

The state capital leads among districts with 2,245 active infections and overall 7,87,220 coronavirus cases. A total of 22,732 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.88 crores, the health bulletin said.

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Tamil Nadu Chennai Coimbatore
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights