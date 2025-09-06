A suspected Pakistani drone was seen over military installations in Samba district, J&K, Friday night.
Army quick reaction teams and police launched a joint search to ensure no weapons or narcotics were airdropped.
The drone flew at over 700 metres altitude across the Bari Brahmana garrison area.
A search operation was carried out after a suspected Pakistani drone was seen flying over vital installations in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected around 9.35 pm on Friday at a height of more than 700 metres, moving from west to east over a military garrison in the Bari Brahmana area, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)