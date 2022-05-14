Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sunil Jakhar An Asset, Cong Shouldn't Lose Him: Navjot Sidhu

Jakhar announced his decision to part ways with the Congress that last month removed him from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities.

Sunil Jakhar An Asset, Cong Shouldn't Lose Him: Navjot Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 7:23 pm

Shortly after Sunil Jakhar announced to quit the Congress, party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday called the former state unit chief "an asset" and told his party not to lose him.

Sidhu further said any differences can be resolved on the table.

Jakhar announced his decision to part ways with the Congress that last month removed him from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities.

Related stories

Heatwave: Delhi Sees Its Hottest Day Of Season As Temperature Crosses 47*C In Parts Of City

Mundka Fire: Delhi CM Announces Compensation, Orders Inquiry

Wheat Export Ban To Help Control Prices, Regulate Trade In Right Direction: Commerce Secretary

"The Congress should not loose #suniljakhar …. Is an asset worth his weight in gold …. Any differences can be resolved on the table," said Sidhu in a tweet.

Jakhar, the disgruntled leader whose decision comes during the party's three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, went live on his Facebook page to make the announcement.

"It is my parting gift to the party. These are my last words to Congressmen. Good luck and Goodbye Congress," Jakhar said while announcing that he was parting ways with the Congress.

The former Punjab Congress president had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice on April 11. However, Jakhar chose not to reply to the Congress disciplinary committee panel.

During his 'dil ki baat' live on his Facebook page, Jakhar also attacked some leaders "sitting in Delhi" and particularly targeted party leader Ambika Soni for her statement made last year in which she had the party should go with a Sikh face

Notably, AICC incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary had written to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Sidhu for trying to "portray himself above the party."

Tags

National Congress Sunil Jakhar Congress Leader Resignation Leader Replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu All India Football Federation Minister Resignation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%