Stay Indoors From 11am To 3pm, Odisha Govt Tells People As Mercury Crosses 42 Degree C At 13 Places

With temperatures hovering above 42 degrees Celsius in 13 different locations across Odisha coupled with high humidity levels, the state government on Friday advised people to remain indoors from 11 am to 3 pm for the next three days.

According to the IMD's Bhubaneswar centre, Titlagarh town registered the highest temperature in the state at 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Bolangir (46.4), Sonepur (46.2) and Bargarh (46).

Three other towns in western Odisha, namely Jharsuguda, Bhawanipatna, and Nuapada, also experienced scorching temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius each. The maximum temperature at Hirakud was 44.7 degrees Celsius, while Boudh reached 44 degrees Celsius.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities recorded relatively normal temperatures of 34 and 35 degrees Celsius during the day. However, the humidity levels remained high, ranging from 74 to 86 per cent in the twin cities, officials said.

Manorama Mohanty, director of Bhubaneswar meteorological centre, said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, along with warm nights, are expected to persist in many districts of the state over the next three days.

The IMD centre has issued a heatwave warning for several districts including Bolangir, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Boudh, and Kandhamal for Saturday.

Additionally, hot and humid weather conditions are anticipated in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Keonjhar districts on June 1.

In light of the heatwave warning, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has urged people to remain indoors during peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm over the next three days. He also warned of stringent legal action against contractors and other agencies engaging workers during these peak hours.

Furthermore, the SRC advised people to cover their heads and use wet cloths, hats, or umbrellas when venturing outside during the daytime.

Meanwhile, the state health department has instructed heads of various public healthcare facilities to ensure proper management of heat-related cases, surveillance, and proactive measures to mitigate the risks of morbidity and mortality due to the heatwave.

