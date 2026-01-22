India Bidding To Host World Indoor Athletics Championships 2028 In Bhubaneswar

A two-member team from World Athletics reportedly visited the indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar on January 21, with former AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla and Odisha government officials present

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Bidding To Host World Indoor Athletics Championships 2028 In Bhubaneswar
Representative photo. Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AFI had already bid to host World U20 Championships in Ahmedabad

  • World Athletics to announce hosts of 2028 and 2030 editions of Junior World Championships in March

  • New Zealand interested to host 2028 World Indoor Championships

India is gunning to host two major global athletics events in 2028, with the national federation bidding for the World Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar, in addition to the World U20 Championships in Ahmedabad.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had already formalised the bid to host the 2028 World U20 Championships in Ahmedabad when World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe visited the nation in 2024 end.

AFI has now also bid for the World Indoor Championships in 2028 at Bhubaneswar. A two-member team from World Athletics visited the indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday (January 21, 2026), PTI reported.

World Athletics vice-president and former AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla and Odisha government officials were present during the inspection visit.

World Athletics will announce the hosts of the 2028 and 2030 editions of Junior World Championships in March. The host city of the World Indoor Championships is also likely to be announced in the same month, the report added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand had also expressed interest to host the 2028 World Indoor Championships.

“A World Athletics team was there in Bhubaneswar earlier this week in relation to the World Indoor Championships bid. They have also visited Ahmedabad to take stock of the facilities regarding India’s bid for the 2028 World U20 Championships,” Sumariwalla was quoted as saying in the report.

Related Content
Related Content

“It will be a tough bidding competition as other strong countries are also in the fray. But we are hopeful of getting both the global events (World Indoor and World U20),” he added.

Incidentally, the AFI has also made a bid for the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar. The indoor facility is set to host India’s maiden National Indoor Championships in March.

Ahmedabad, which will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, is also bidding to host the 2031 World (Senior) Athletics Championships as well as the 2036 Olympics.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Thrash UP Warriorz By 45 Runs, Leap To Second In Standings

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Gurbaz Holds Key In Afghan Chase | AFG 103/2 (15)

  3. England Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Jamie Overton's Late Fight Goes In Vain; Lankans Take 1-0 Lead

  4. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  5. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  3. Fate Of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College Students In limbo As Fresh Counselling Ruled Out

  4. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  5. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  4. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  5. Chile Declares Catastrophe As 18 Killed In Raging Wildfires

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code