Stalin Accuses Centre Of Prejudice Against Tamil Nadu, Repeats ‘Washing Machine’ Allegation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin reiterates charges of financial and institutional prejudice against the Union government, echoing Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu’s ten-point critique in the Assembly.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Stalin, BJP, Tamil Nadu, Centre bias, GST, NEP, Southern Railways, washing machine politics
M K Stalin | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Stalin accuses the Centre of prejudice and repeats his “washing machine” jibe at the BJP.

  • Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu raises ten questions on fiscal discrimination in the Assembly.

  • DMK leaders cite pending ₹3,709 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission and delays in metro approvals.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday accused the Union government of showing prejudice against the state and reinforced Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu’s charge of “financial discrimination” in central allocations, PTI reported.

In a post on X tagging Thenarasu, Stalin said not only the Finance Minister but also “the hearts of the people in Tamil Nadu were filled with many questions” about what he described as the Centre’s biased approach.

“I (wish to) ask some of them. How can corrupt individuals emerge clean from the ‘washing machine’ after joining the BJP alliance?” Stalin said, repeating his “washing machine” analogy to accuse the BJP of cleansing the reputations of tainted politicians.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Yogi Adityanath Of 'Political Black Comedy' Amid Three-Language Row - | Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Yogi Adityanath Of 'Political Black Comedy' Amid Three-Language Row | Details

BY Outlook News Desk

Stalin also questioned what he termed the Centre’s “arrogance” in naming important national schemes and laws only in Hindi and Sanskrit. “Why are Union Ministers limiting our children by telling them unscientific superstitions? What are you going to achieve by creating chaos through Governors in the states ruled by opposition parties?” he asked.

Related Content
The Chief Minister further raised concerns about alleged vote rigging “to cheat people’s votes for the BJP’s election victory by supporting the SIR,” and criticised the Centre’s refusal to accept the Keezhadi archaeological report, which he said was based on scientific validation. “As usual, will you start spreading false propaganda on WhatsApp University?” he added.

According to PTI, Stalin’s remarks followed Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu’s statement in the Assembly on October 17, in which he raised ten questions accusing the Centre of showing “financial prejudice” against Tamil Nadu.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan - PTI
Lok Sabha: Education Minister Accuses MK Stalin Govt Of 'Ruining Future Of Students' Over NEP Row; DMK Protests

BY Outlook News Desk

Thenarasu said the Centre’s claims of “cooperative federalism” under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform were empty, and alleged a “stepmotherly attitude” aimed at undermining Tamil Nadu’s education system by imposing the National Education Policy (NEP) and Hindi.

He also cited the non-inclusion of Tamil Nadu in road projects, what he called discrimination against the Southern Railway in allocating funds for new railway projects, and delays in approving the Madurai and Coimbatore Metro Rail projects.

Thenarasu further questioned why ₹3,709 crore due to Tamil Nadu under the Jal Jeevan Mission had not been released, and why the state, which accounts for six per cent of India’s population, received only four per cent in financial devolution, PTI reported.

CM MK Stalin said that Prime Minister Modi should give the assurance that this principle will be followed from 2026 for the next 30 years, - PTI/X
MK Stalin Led All-Party Meeting In Tamil Nadu Urges PM Modi For Delimitation Based On 1971 Census

BY Outlook News Desk

Stalin’s remarks, PTI noted, reflected the DMK government’s consistent accusation that the Centre’s fiscal and administrative policies continue to disadvantage Tamil Nadu both financially and institutionally.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

