Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sonu Dariyapur Gang Member Nabbed From North Delhi

A senior police officer said that based on the secret information a trap was laid in Bawana Sector-3 where the accused was intercepted on his motorcycle.

Sonu Dariyapur Gang Member Nabbed From North Delhi
Sonu Dariyapur Gang Member Nabbed From North Delhi - Photograph by PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 1:32 pm

A 22-year-old member of the infamous Sonu Dariyapur gang was arrested from north Delhi's Bawana after a brief exchange of fire with police which left him injured, officials said on Saturday. 

Kuldeep alias Aslam, a resident of Pooth Khurd, was arrested based on a tip-off, they said adding, he was wanted in two cases of robbery and theft registered at the Bawana police station. 

The police said a country-made pistol, a live and an empty cartridge and a motorcycle allegedly robbed were recovered from his possession.

Related stories

Husband Held For Killing Wife In J&K's Ramban

Single-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

2022 Asian Games: Legendary Viswanathan Anand To Mentor Indian Players Ahead Of Mega Event 

A senior police officer said, based on the secret information a trap was laid in Bawana Sector-3, where the accused was intercepted on his motorcycle.

As he saw the police, he fired a bullet which was retaliated by the forces with five rounds of fire before he was nabbed, the official said. Kuldeep has received a bullet injury in his leg and his condition is stated to be out of danger, the officer said. 

Kuldeep was previously involved in nine other cases and, currently working on the direction of the Sonu Daryipur gang, facilitating it with stolen bikes, arms etc., they added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Gangsters Gangster Delhi Delhi Police Arrest
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nomination From Dhuri

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nomination From Dhuri

Mandaviya Asks States/UTs To Focus More On Teleconsultation

Maha: Schools, Colleges In Pune To Reopen From Feb 1

DCW Issues Notice To SBI, Seeks Withdrawal Of Employment Guidelines For Pregnant Women

Rise In Minimum Temperature Across Kashmir Valley

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway