Sons Of Six Former CMs In Fray In Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls

PTI
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Sons Of Six Former CMs In Fray In Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls Photo: File Image
The sons of six former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers will be contesting in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the state. 

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is contesting from Pulivendula constituency is the son of former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Rajasekhar Reddy had represented the Pulivendula constituency, a YSR family bastion, six times between 1978 and 2009. He died in a chopper crash on September 2, 2009, shortly after assuming the role of the chief minister for a second time.

Nara Lokesh, son of three-time CM and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, will be contesting for a second time in the upcoming elections after his first attempt to win from Mangalagiri in 2019 ended in failure. This time around, Lokesh will be challenged by YSRCP's M Lavanya.

Lokesh is also the grandson of former CM and Tollywood legend N T Rama Rao (NTR), who founded the TDP in 1982.

Tollywood actor and sitting Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna, who is the son of NTR, is contesting from the same constituency again.

Hindupur, a stronghold of the NTR family was earlier represented by Rama Rao and his elder son N Harikrishna. 

Balakrishna won from Hindupur segment in 2014 and 2019 and will be aiming for a hat-trick. 

Janasena leader N Manohar, who is contesting from Tenali constituency on behalf of the NDA comprising the TDP, Janasena and BJP is the son of former CM N Bhaskar Rao.

N Ramkumar Reddy, son of former CM N Janardhan Reddy, is contesting on a YSRCP ticket from Venkatagiri constituency and K Surya Prakash Reddy, son of another former CM K Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy will be trying his luck on a TDP ticket from the Dhone segment.

