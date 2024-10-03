National

Sonam Wangchuk Released From Detention; Meeting With PM, President Likely Soon | Details Inside

The group of protesters from Ladakh who took part in the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' spearheaded by Sonam Wangchuk reportedly gave a memorandum to the government listing their demands, and have been assured of a meeting with top leadership within 15 days.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk Photo: PTI
info_icon

After nearly 36 hours of police detention, renowned climate activist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk along with several other Ladakhi protesters was released on Wednesday. Following his release, he visited Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat to pay tribute and finally ended their indefinite fast.

The group of protesters from Ladakh who took part in the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' spearheaded by Wangchuk reportedly gave a memorandum to the government listing their demands, and have been assured of a meeting with top leadership within 15 days.

'Will meet the PM, President soon': Sonam Wangchuk

Right after visiting Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Wangchuk told media, "We have given a memorandum to the government to protect Ladakh under such constitutional provisions so that its ecology can be preserved, in this case it is the Sixth Schedule, which gives locals the right to govern and manage the resources."

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk addresses a press conference regarding his 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', in Chandigarh, Friday, Sept 27, 2024. - PTI
Sonam Wangchuk And 'Padayatris' Detention Prompt ‘Ladakh Bandh’, Detainees Launch Indefinite Fast | Details

BY Harshita Das

"Locals should be empowered in the Himalayas because they can best preserve it," he said.

"In the coming days, we will meet the prime minister, president or home minister, this is the assurance we have been given by the home ministry," he said.

"We have demanded a democratic set-up for Ladakh, and the Sixth Schedule is also a part of it. We have been assured that we will meet top leadership, and the date of meeting will be confirmed in a couple of days," Wangchuk said.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk - X
Sonam Wangchuk Detained Again After Release, Leh Apex Body Calls It 'Illegal' |All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

Police detained Wangchuk on Monday

Citing the imposition of section 163 (which was earlier section 144 of CrPC) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Delhi Police on Monday detained Wangvhuk and the other protesters. Initially, Wangchuk and other detained Ladakhis were released on Tuesday. However, as they were adamant about marching towards the central part of Delhi, they were detained once again.

However, on Wednesday evening, a senior police officer confirmed that Wangchuk and all other 'padayatris' were released. "They were allowed to go after an assurance from them of not gathering or holding any yatra as Section 163 is imposed in central parts of the national capital," the officer said.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk responds to implementation of Section 144 in Leh. - X/@Wangchuk66
Leh DM Imposes Section 144 Ahead Of 'Border March'; Sonam Wangchuk Says, 'Peaceful Ladakh Is Confused'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Detention is illegal: Leh Apex Body

Terming the detention 'illegal', Jigmat Paljor, the coordinator of Leh Apex Body on Wednesday morning said, "We, the 'padyatris', find ourselves in an alarming situation. We have been detained for over 24 hours. This detention is illegal, as the 24-hour period has elapsed, and we must be produced before a magistrate."

"Some groups have been released after just under 24 hours, only to be returned to the police station. Last night, the police attempted to forcibly relocate us to an unknown location, but we stood our ground in resistance," he added.

"Our phones have been confiscated at the Bawana Police Station, leaving us cut off from the outside world", Paljor said in the statement.

Education reformist Sonam Wangchuk | - PTI
Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Over Statehood Demand Enters Day 15 | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi Chalo Padyatra: What is it about?

The 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' march was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) as part of a four-year-long agitation alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) seeking statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The 'padyatris', who started from Leh on September 1, marched all the way, except upon entering poll bound Haryana where they boarded buses. They were detained at Delhi's Singhu border on Monday night and taken to different police stations, where they started an indefinite fast.

Climate activist Soman Wangchuk | - PTI
Will Go On 28-day Fast From Aug 15 If Govt Doesn't Initiate Talks On Our Demands: Sonam Wangchuk

BY PTI

Sonam Wangchuk's 21-day-long hunger strike

Earlier this year, renowned climate activist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk staging a 21-day-long hunger strike in sub-zero temperature over four key demands including statehood and implementation of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in the region.

According to the Constitution, the sixth Schedule ensures protections for land and a nominal autonomy for the country’s tribal areas. In 2019, as part of its abolition of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) special constitutional status, New Delhi granted Union Territory (UT) status to Ladakh.

Moreover, Wangchuk also sought separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts, a recruitment process and a separate Public Service Commission for Ladakh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  2. Praveen Jayawickrama Handed One-Year Ban For Breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
  3. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  4. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 3
  5. IRE Vs SA, 1st ODI: South Africa Thrash Ireland In Series Opener To Avenge T20I Loss
Football News
  1. Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Lands His 46th Career Title
  2. Soccer Legend Diego Maradona’s Remains To Be Moved To Public Mausoleum In Buenos Aires
  3. Girona 2-3 Feyenoord: David Lopez Urges Spanish Side To Fight On After Winless Champions League Start
  4. Lille 1-0 Real Madrid: Les Dogues' Manager Bruno Genesio Revels As French Side Stun Current Holders
  5. RB Leipzig 2-3 Juventus: Thiago Motta Praises Bianconeri Spirit After Thrilling Fightback In Germany
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sonam Wangchuk Released From Detention; Meeting With PM, President Likely Soon | Details Inside
  2. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  3. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  4. The ‘Funky Guys’ Blamed For Shadow Militancy In Kashmir
  5. Why Jammu Is Turning Into A Battleground
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points
  2. Explained | Middle East Conflict's Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis
  3. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  4. NASA Confirms Two Massive Asteroids To Pass By: Could They Hit Earth? | Here's What We Know
  5. Mid-East Tensions: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Hamas Behind Jaffa Mass Shooting | Highlights
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points