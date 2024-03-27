National

Six Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The gunfight took place in the jungles of Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.