Six Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The gunfight took place in the jungles of Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Naxalites killed with an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh
Six Naxalites, including a woman cadre, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a police official said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, he said.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Naxalites, including a woman, were recovered from the spot," he said.

The search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

Bijapur district is in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections April 19.

