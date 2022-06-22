Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Shiv Sena Calls For Party Legislature Meeting Today Evening After Eknath Shinde’s Rebellion

Shiv Sena has asked all its MLAs, including the ones accompanying the rebel party leader Eknath Shinde to attend the party’s legislature meeting in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a party meeting.(File photo-Representational image) Getty Images

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 4:08 pm

Struggling to tide over the internecine crisis, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday asked all its MLAs in Maharashtra, including the rebels accompanying dissident leader Eknath Shinde, to attend a legislature party meeting in Maharashtra’s Mumbai at 5 PM or face action under the anti-defection law.

Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has written a letter and issued it to some Sena ministers, including the minister of state for Home Shambhuraj Desai who is currently staying with Shinde in Guwahati.

"The Shiv Sena has called for an urgent meeting today evening at 'Varsha' bungalow as there have been attempts to make the MVA government unstable. The details regarding the meeting have been shared with all the members (MLAs) on their registered e-mail address, Whatsapp and by way of SMS.

"You cannot remain absent to the meeting without providing a valid and sufficient reason. If you do not attend the meeting, it would be presumed that you have a clear intention of leaving the party. Hence, there will be action taken against you based on the provisions for preventing anti-defection," the letter said. 

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh Returns From Surat, Says He Was Forcibly Admitted To Hospital

Shiv Sena Leaders Leave For Mumbai After Meeting Rebel Eknath Shinde In Surat

Eknath Shinde Sacked As Shiv Sena Group Leader In Maharashtra Assembly: Sanjay Raut

'Varsha' is the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A day earlier, the Sena had removed Shinde as its group leader in the Legislative Assembly. 

The Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs in the Assembly. 

Shinde had said he has 46 MLAs supporting him. 

“I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions),” he told a Marathi TV channel.

The Shiv Sena-led MVA is tottering on the brink following the rebellion by Shinde who left Mumbai on Monday night with a sizeable number of MLAs and travelled to Surat in Gujarat. 

In the early hours of Wednesday, Shinde and rebel MLAs accompanying him were flown to Guwahati.

(With PTI inputs)

