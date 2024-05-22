National

Sexual Abuse Case: No Need To Be Afraid, Accused MLA Revanna Tells Hassan People

PTI
Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna. Photo: PTI
MLA H D Revanna, who is accused in cases of molestation and kidnapping, on Wednesday told the people of Hassan that they need not be afraid as he and his father H D Deve Gowda were there to protect them in the wake of developments that have rocked the district.

Presently, Revanna is on bail in two cases pertaining to abduction of a woman and her illegal detention and sexual harassment.

The woman who was kidnapped too had figured in one of the leaked videos where she was tied and raped allegedly by Revanna's son and Hassan MP Prajwal.

“There is no need to be afraid. Only time will answer. Till then we have to remain calm. I am there. A Manju, Swaroop P, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda are there...” Revanna said at a press conference.

Revanna, a former minister and Deve Gowda’s son, was replying to a query regarding the fear among people in Hassan district after Prajwal was accused of sexually abusing several women.

Prajwal was fielded as the NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat after his party JD(S) forged an alliance with the BJP last year.

Soon after the videos went viral, Prajwal left for Germany. An arrest warrant has been issued by a court here and a blue corner notice has been issued by Interpol seeking information on his whereabouts.

The Holenarasipura MLA said his father Deve Gowda has protected Hassan district for 60 years and will continue to do it now as well.

“There is no need to afraid. We have the strength,” he said.

Asked about his younger brother and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s request to Prajwal to come back, he said he will not comment when the matter is subjudice.

To a question on Congress leaders asking their counterparts in JD(S) to speak to the victims and instill confidence in them, JD(S) legislator from Arkalgud A Manju said, “The Congress is in power. Let them call the victims. There is nothing wrong in it.”

On the party’s poll prospects in Hassan, Revanna said it is left to the people.

“This district supported Deve Gowda for 60 years. I have served here as MLA for the past 25 years. I am indebted to the people of this district. I will not say anything beyond this. Whether or not we are in power we will continue to fight for people. Our fight is not for power. We want the development of this district and nothing more,” the JD(S) MLA said.

