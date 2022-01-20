Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Seems Peak Of Covid 3rd Wave In Delhi Has Gone Past: Jain

Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister - PTI

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 3:15 pm

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said, "It seems that the peak of the third COVID-19 wave has gone past in the national capital." Interacting with reporters, Jain said, "Delhi saw a record surge in the number of daily Covid cases recently with over 28,000 cases registered in a day and the positivity rate too had gone beyond 30 per cent."

"That spike which Delhi saw can be considered as the peak of the Covid wave and it seems that we are past the peak now.... The number of daily cases has come down in the last few days. Over 13,000 cases were recorded yesterday with a positivity rate of close to 24 per cent. And today, the number of cases is lesser than that," he said.

The national capital reported 28,867 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 13, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic, with a positivity rate of 29.21 per cent. On January 14, the positivity rate had increased to over 30 per cent.

Jain, however, cautioned that the peak of the Covid wave may have gone past in Delhi, but "still we cannot say that we are out of the danger zone yet and we need to watch the trend". Asked if some restrictions will be eased, the minister said proactive measures have also led to the fall in the number of cases and for any decision on easing restrictions, "we will have to monitor the situation first in the coming days".

On a reduction in the number of tests to detect the infection, Jain claimed that Delhi is still conducting more daily tests than other states and "no one is being denied any test, if needed".

With PTI Inputs 

