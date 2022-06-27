Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Security Forces Kill Terrorist In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Jammu And Kashmir: Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nowpora-Kherpora in Trubji area of Kulgam, following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Security forces maintain vigil in Kashmir. (File photo-Representational image)

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 3:21 pm

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nowpora-Kherpora in Trubji area of the district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said. 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one ultra was killed. 

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained, the official said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.

(With PTI inputs)
 

