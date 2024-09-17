SC To Continue Hearing RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Today | What Has Happened So Far

The Supreme Court of India will continue the hearing of the rape and murder case of a trainee postgraduate doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata tomorrow. CJI D. Y. Chandrachud will lead a three-judge bench to review the CBI’s latest status report.
Last week, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to submit a fresh status report by September 17.
Here’s what has happened so far:
1. CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal: The CBI arrested ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal for allegedly destroying the evidence and delaying the FIR. Both are in CBI custody till September 17 and will be investigated together.
2. Supreme Court's orders: Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud instructed the CBI to provide an updated status report by September 17 and emphasized that the investigation should proceed without court interference. The court refrained from discussing forensic details in open court.
3. Forensic samples sent to AIIMS: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reported that the CBI has sent forensic samples from the victim to AIIMS and other laboratories. The CBI had begun its investigation five days after the crime.
4. Deaths due to doctor's strike: Advocate Kapil Sibal highlighted that the strike by doctors in West Bengal has led to 23 deaths and over six lakh people have been deprived of medical care. Critical medical procedures have been suspended, and the healthcare system is under severe strain.
5. SC’s warning to protesting doctors: The Supreme Court urged doctors to return to work by 5 pm, September 10. The court assured that safety measures for doctors, including separate duty rooms and CCTV, would be ensured.
6. Protests without permission: The court noted that doctor-led protests have spread across West Bengal without police permission, disrupting public health services. There have been incidents of vandalism at patient assistance booths set up for public help.
7. National Task Force: The Supreme Court had previously established a 10-member National Task Force to create protocols for protecting doctors and healthcare workers. The court criticized the Kolkata Police for delays in registering the FIR and handling the case.
8. Post-mortem and FIR delays: The Supreme Court questioned the sequence and timing of legal formalities, including the registration of the FIR and the post-mortem. It expressed surprise at the handling of the case, including the delay in lodging the FIR.
9. Safety and protocols: The Supreme Court directed the Union Health Ministry to open a portal for safety suggestions for doctors and ordered the Health Ministry to collaborate with state officials to ensure healthcare professionals' safety.