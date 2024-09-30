National

SC Seeks Response From Assam Gov For Demolishing Houses Following Anti-Encroachment Verdict | Case Details Inside

A group of 47 residents of Assam two days back filed a contempt violation following the September 17 verdict by Supreme Court claiming that the authorities demolished their houses with alleged false accusations.

Bulldozer being used to demolish alleged illegal structures during an anti-encroachment eviction
Bulldozer being used to demolish alleged illegal structures during an anti-encroachment eviction
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the responses of the Assam government and others on a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings for the alleged violation of the apex court's order that had said there shall be no demolition of properties across the country without its permission.

The top court had, on September 17, said there will be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crimes, till October 1, without its permission.

Supreme Court Seeks Response From Assam Govt Over Demolition Accusations

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan also asked the parties to maintain status quo in the matter.

The plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned over proposed demolitions in Assam's Sonapur came up for hearing before the court on Monday.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing in the court on behalf of the petitioners, said there has been an "egregious violation" and breach of the apex court's order that had categorically said there should be no demolition without its permission.

When the bench said it would issue a notice on the plea, Ahmadi requsted that status quo should be maintained.

"Issue notice, returnable in three weeks. In the meantime, parties shall maintain status quo," the bench said.

Previous Supreme Court Verdict On Bulldozer Action

The Supreme Court on September 17 directed that no demolition in the country should take place without its permission and clarified that the order won't be applicable to encroachments on public roads, footpaths, railway lines, and waterbodies.

Several pleas, which have alleged that properties of those accused of crimes are being demolished in several states, are pending in the top court.

While hearing these pleas on September 17, the court had observed that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the "ethos" of the Constitution.

"Till the next date of hearing, we direct that there shall be no demolition anywhere across the country, without seeking leave of this court," the bench had said and posted the pleas for hearing on October 1.

"We further clarify that our order would not be applicable if there is an unauthorised structure in any public place such as road, street, footpath, abutting railway line or any river body or water bodies and also, to cases where there is an order for demolition made by a court of law," the apex court had said.

Hearing the petitions on September 2, the court had questioned how can anybody's house be demolished just because he is an accused in a case.

Who Filed The Pleas In Supreme Court?

A group of 47 residents of Assam two days back filed a contempt violation following the September 17 verdict by Supreme Court, reported Live Law.

Reportedly, the petitioners claimed that the Assam government had demolished their houses without prior notice with the accusation of being encroachers on the land. Pointing out that the authorities violated the Supreme Court order even though the incident took place before the verdict and they sought contempt proceedings against the officials involved in the demolition.

The court on Monday heard petitions filed by these citizens and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind who were seeking directions to various states to ensure no further demolition of properties of those accused in cases of rioting and violence.

The Muslim body had also filed a petition in the apex court seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolition of properties of those accused of violence was carried out in the state.

It had said no demolition should be carried out without following the due process of law and sans prior notice.

