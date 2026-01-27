Jana Nayagan Censor Case: Madras High Court To Pronounce Verdict On Vijay's Film, Proceedings Expected To Begin Shortly

Jana Nayagan's fate will be decided today as the Madras High Court will pronounce its verdict soon on the censor row. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and KVN Productions have been in a legal battle. Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's last film, was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, 2026, ahead of Pongal, but got delayed due to certification issues, followed by a legal battle.