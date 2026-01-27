Jana Nayagan Censor Case: Madras High Court To Pronounce Verdict On Vijay's Film, Proceedings Expected To Begin Shortly

Jana Nayagan censor row: As per reports, the order will be pronounced around 10:30 am.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan Madras High Court hearing Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Madras High Court will pronounce its verdict on Jana Nayagan censor row today.

  • A division bench will decide the CBFC's appeal against the single bench's order to grant certification for Vijay's film.

  • As per reports, the order will be pronounced around 10:30 am. 

Jana Nayagan's fate will be decided today as the Madras High Court will pronounce its verdict soon on the censor row. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and KVN Productions have been in a legal battle. Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's last film, was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, 2026, ahead of Pongal, but got delayed due to certification issues, followed by a legal battle.

What happened at Jana Nayagan's last hearing

The first Division Bench of the Madras High Court on January 20, 2026, heard a writ appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against a single judge’s January 9, 2026, order to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for actor Vijay’s film. The appeal was heard by Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan. After hearing the matter from both parties, they had reserved their order, leaving Jana Nayagan's release date uncertain.

The proceedings are expected to begin soon.

Jana Nayagan Censor Case: Key Highlights From Madras High Court Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay's Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jana Nayagan censor row

Jana Nayagan was screened, and the Examining Committee had recommended a UA 16+ with 14 cuts. Ahead of the release date, the CBFC Chairperson referred it to a Revising Committee citing a complaint about religious sentiments and the portrayal of armed forces—following which the makers approached the Madras High Court.

A single judge on January 9 had directed the board to certify the film immediately, but the division bench stayed the order after the censor board filed a writ plea.

The makers approached the Supreme Court and filed an appeal against the division bench’s order, but the apex court refused to entertain the plea by the film's producers and directed them to approach the Madras High Court division bench. It also ordered the HC to hear the appeal on January 20.

Jana Nayagan: Makers Claim Amazon Threatened To Sue Due To Lack Of Clarity On Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Today's verdict will decide Jana Nayagan's certification tag, and release date.

Published At:
